IDPH: Lowest COVID-19 infection rate ever

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois marked three major milestones in the fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the state reported its lowest daily case count in more than a year, the fewest hospitalizations ever reported in a single day since the state started tracking them, and the lowest infection rate of the entire pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 401 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 8 more deaths. That’s the fewest new cases reported in a single day since March 25, 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.

Illinois is averaging 763 cases per day over the past week, a 50 percent drop from two weeks ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,382,587 cases, including 22,835 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 1.6 percent for the second day in a row, the lowest infection rate ever reported by IDPH.

As of Monday night, a total of 1,031 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest virus hospitalizations reported in a single day since IDPH began tracking them last April. Illinois is averaging 1,185 hospitalizations per day over the past week, a 28 percent decline from two weeks ago.

However, vaccinations have dropped sharply over the past week. Illinois is averaging 45,545 doses per day over the past week, a 43 percent drop from one week ago. It’s also the lowest daily vaccination rate since Jan. 30.

As of Monday night, a total of 5,278,187 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 41.43 percent of the population.

IDPH said more than two thirds of all Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated.

