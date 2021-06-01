Suspect charged after man stabbed in the chest at Rockford apartment complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man is now in custody after Rockford police say he stabbed a 22-year-old man in the chest.

Keyshon Burke is charged with aggravated battery with a knife.

According to police, officers were called to the Great Oaks Apartments complex on Linden Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, for a report of a stabbing. The 22-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he is listed in stable but critical condition.

Burke’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15, 2021.

