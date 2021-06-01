Advertisement

Suspect charged after man stabbed in the chest at Rockford apartment complex

The 22-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he is listed in stable but critical condition.
Rockford police officers were called to the Great Oaks Apartments complex on Linden Avenue...
Rockford police officers were called to the Great Oaks Apartments complex on Linden Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, for a report of a stabbing.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man is now in custody after Rockford police say he stabbed a 22-year-old man in the chest.

Keyshon Burke is charged with aggravated battery with a knife.

According to police, officers were called to the Great Oaks Apartments complex on Linden Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, for a report of a stabbing. The 22-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he is listed in stable but critical condition.

Burke’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15, 2021.

