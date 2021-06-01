Belvidere School District employee released by authorities after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Jamison Saari, 27-years-old of Kirkland, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child after a Belvidere School District employee allegedly committed “adult actions” in a virtual meeting with several Belvidere Central Middle School students.

Saari was released after posting a $10,000 bond. He was also ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest of Saari came after it was reported to school officials that Saari, who works for Belvidere School District 100, had an inappropriate video call with several students from Belvidere Central Middle School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred after school hours and was not done on school property. Saari is not a teacher for the district. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. If convicted, Saari will be required to register as a sex offender.

Belvidere Central Middle School Principal Brett McPherson sent a letter to parents on May 28. The letter said the video call was recorded and circulated among students.

“Central Middle School Parents,

We want to update you on a situation that happened at Central Middle School. Today we were notified that a staff member provided contact information to a group of students this week and then had an inappropriate video call with some of those students during the evening.

The video call was recorded by a student and was circulated and discussed among students. Fortunately, students and parents alerted the school’s administration about the incident, which has led to an active investigation. School administration is working now with law enforcement to ensure a swift and appropriate investigation and response. This type of event has serious ramifications.

These types of adult actions result in the most severe employment and legal consequences and are not condoned or tolerated by the school district.

We are grateful for the students and parents who brought this to the attention of parents and adults in the school so quickly to ensure we were aware of the situation and to the school officials and local law enforcement who are working diligently on the investigation.

Please take a moment and remind your children of the importance of maintaining safe and appropriate relationships through technology. We urge you to talk to your children now and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society.

We also encourage you to talk with your children about the importance of reporting inappropriate or disturbing activities, threats or information to a trusted adult. Students should be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously as they can result in harm to young people.

We appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students.

Thank you,

Brett McPherson

CMS Principal

Dan Woestman

District 100 Superintendent,” the letter said.

Letter to Central Middle School parents in Belvidere. (Letter obtained by WIFR)

Letter to Belvidere Central Middle School parents (Letter to Belvidere Central Middle School parents)

WIFR has reached out to the Belvidere School District, who could not comment at this time. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.