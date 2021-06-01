Rockford police investigating after houses, vehicles hit by gunfire on Memorial Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are trying to figure out who is responsible after a number of homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire on Memorial Day.

Investigators say around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, May 31, they were called to the area of Harrison and Colorado for multiple shots fired and several vehicles shooting at each other.

When officers arrived they found a silver Hyundai with heavy front end damage in the yard next to a house on Ashbrook Drive. Police noticed the car and house had been hit by bullets. Police say they also noticed a white Chevy with heavy rear-end damage in the roadway near the home. The owner of the Chevy told police that it was parked in front of the home when it was hit.

Later, officers were able to find the driver of the Hyundai, who told police that as he was driving away from a nearby apartment when someone started shooting at his car, causing him to crash into the parked Chevy. Investigators say several houses and another vehicle were also hit by gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

