Rock River Valley Blood Center in urgent need of blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center has an urgent need for blood donations following the Memorial Day holiday.

Collections were down about 30 percent in May. Donation are down in part because of people are traveling more and busier. All blood types are needed.

Donating is a quick and painless process, and one donation could save up to seven lives. To make an appointment at any of the four Stateline donor centers, visit RRVBC.org.

“When people had nowhere to go, they were coming to the blood center, you know, they were working from home. It was a safe thing to do. It was something that they could do to help others. But now that people are able to get out again. I just think they’re forgetting that the need is still there, the need is constant,” Lisa Entrikin of the Rock River Valley Blood Center said.

