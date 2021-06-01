Advertisement

Rock River Valley Blood Center in urgent need of blood

Collections were down about 30 percent in May.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center has an urgent need for blood donations following the Memorial Day holiday.

Collections were down about 30 percent in May. Donation are down in part because of people are traveling more and busier. All blood types are needed.

Donating is a quick and painless process, and one donation could save up to seven lives. To make an appointment at any of the four Stateline donor centers, visit RRVBC.org.

“When people had nowhere to go, they were coming to the blood center, you know, they were working from home. It was a safe thing to do. It was something that they could do to help others. But now that people are able to get out again. I just think they’re forgetting that the need is still there, the need is constant,” Lisa Entrikin of the Rock River Valley Blood Center said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois man dies in Beloit motorcycle crash
Bicyclist killed in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
Charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child
Belvidere School District employee released by authorities after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County
Crime scene
House party at residence before Rockford murder, witnesses say

Latest News

Fighting stress-induced aging.
Fighting stress-induced aging
The Illinois legislature Wednesday night passed Senate Bill 677
Illinois legislature passes dementia training for healthcare providers
Scholarship honors former OrthoIllinois employee
Scholarship honors former OrthoIllinois employee
ShopKo Optical highlighting importance of eye exams during Healthy Vision Month
Eyecare experts encouraging parents to schedule eye exams for kids