Advertisement

Public input sought through June 14 on new Ill. rail study

Comments will be collected through June 14 at illinoisrailneeds.org, which includes a short video, informational displays and a link to a survey.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment and offer...
The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment and offer suggestions on a new study assessing the state’s rail system. (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)((Source: Chris Drury, KFVS))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment and offer suggestions on a new study assessing the state’s rail system.

The goal of the study is to seek input on current conditions, capacity concerns and safety challenges to help identify potential improvements and solutions.

Comments will be collected through June 14 at illinoisrailneeds.org, which includes a short video, informational displays and a link to a survey.

The information gathered will be used in the development of a statewide rail plan, a requirement of states seeking federal funding under the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act. It also will serve to inform IDOT’s ongoing Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan, providing direction for the development of the state’s transportation system.

Illinois is the rail hub of North America, the only state in which all seven Class 1 railroads operate. Illinois boasts more than 10,000 miles of track and serves a passenger rail network, with Amtrak connecting 30 communities statewide and Metra operating 11 lines in the Chicago area.

Under Gov. Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, Illinois is making investments in both passenger and freight rail, including $500 million to re-establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, $400 million for the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation and Efficiency Program, $100 million for improvements to improve safety and reliability on Amtrak’s Saluki service between Chicago and Carbondale, and $78 million to upgrade rail crossings and improve safety throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois man dies in Beloit motorcycle crash
Bicyclist killed in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
Charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child
Belvidere School District employee released by authorities after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County
Crime scene
House party at residence before Rockford murder, witnesses say

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 4.3%
COVID-19
IDPH: Lowest COVID-19 infection rate ever
Leaders celebrate Chicago Rockford International Airport's accomplishments
Local and state leaders celebrate Chicago Rockford International Airport’s achievements
Temperatures in the 90s are likely starting Friday and well beyond.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 6/1/2021
Rockford homebuyer renovates area residences to improve housing market
Rockford homebuyer renovates area residences to improve housing market