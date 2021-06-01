Local and state leaders celebrate Chicago Rockford International Airport’s achievements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport took center stage today as local and state leaders celebrated its recent accomplishments. Senator Dick Durbin attended as he has been instrumental in supporting RFD. He said the airport creates great opportunity for families and the economy.

“For people who’ve given up on Rockford, take a look at this airport,” said Durbin. “RFD Is your answer.”

He said he committed to Rockford 24 years ago when he first took office.

“We have assets here that can make a difference. They started with long runways, people ready to work, and a community response and commitment to Rockford’s future,” he said.

The projects recognized today included the international cargo center, a 16 million dollar ramp expansion, and a partnership between AAR Maintenance and United Airlines.

“I think it’s amazing. Nothing short of amazing,” said Durbin.

Airport officials say one thousand jobs were created at the airport this past year.

“We talk about numbers, 4,000 to 8,000, but those are lives impacted that have livable wage jobs because of the work that you’ve done,” said Mayor Thomas McNamara.

Two hundred and fifty more jobs are on the way via the AAR and United partnership. Leaders emphasized that RFD is the fastest growing cargo airport in the world.

“And that’s something we should all be proud of and it’s team work that helped us get here,” said McNamara.

The expanded United Parcel Service ramp will add six parking spaces for 747 planes. Experts say three of those planes equal a million pounds of cargo. Senator Dick Durbin said he believes the airport will ease financial strain in the region.

“If you feel the way I feel about this airport and its potential, it’s going to lead the way in the rebuilding of the economy in Northern Illinois, and I’m not exaggerating,” said Durbin.

