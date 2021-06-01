June to begin on seasonable note, but lengthy hot spell appearing to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It certainly wasn’t a warm Memorial Day Weekend, but it wasn’t cold either. More importantly, Stateline residents were able to enjoy the entirety of the three day weekend without any precipitation whatsoever, bucking the perceived trend that “it always rains on Memorial Day Weekend.” Warming temperatures are to garner attention as the top meteorological headline maker in the coming week, with next weekend projected to be more than 20° warmer than the recently concluded on. What’s more, humidity’s likely to climb gradually, eventually becoming downright tropical by early next week.

Tuesday, by all accounts, looks to be about as nice a day as one could concoct. Wall-to-wall sunshine, freshening southwesterly breezes, seasonably warm temperatures and low humidity are to be expected. The day’s projected high temperature of 78° would be the first day since last Wednesday that’s to check in as being above normal.

Wall to wall sunshine and southerly winds should allow us to warm quite nicely Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s shaping up to be similarly pleasant. The only change between Tuesday and Wednesday’s to be the direction from which our wind will be blowing. Wednesday’s wind shift out of the northeast may offer modest cooling to take place, especially in the afternoon, though we’re still to be in seasonable early June territory. A few more clouds may bubble late in the afternoon, one or two of which may be capable of generating a quick shower. Coverage of such showers wouldn’t exceed more than 20 or 30 percent of the area’s real estate.

Quite a bit of sun is likely Wednesday, though winds shifting off of Lake Michigan may cool us off just a touch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds will bubble Wednesday afternoon and an isolated shower's not to be entirely ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Real warming gets underway Thursday as southwesterly winds strengthen, allowing a dome of warm air to begin its eastward expansion into our neck of the woods. Thursday’s to produce the first 80°+ readings in over a week, but will be far from the final such day we see by any stretch of the imagination.

After more than a week hiatus, temperatures will return to the 80s on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With nighttime low temperatures increasing a few degrees by the day, expect daytime high temperatures to do the same. Temperatures will flirt with 90° Friday and Saturday, perhaps even touching the 90° mark in a few favored locales, especially south and west. It’s more likely that the entire region will reach 90° by Sunday.

Come Friday, many locales could be within striking distance of 90°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll likely fall just short in Rockford proper, but it's not hard to imagine a few spots reaching 90° Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday looks to be the day we touch 90° for the first time in 2021. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As it appears, Sunday’s 90° will be far from the last one we see during what’s shaping up to be a lengthy hot spell set to govern our area’s weather well into next week. Current projections suggest that 90s will occur on at least five consecutive days from Sunday through next Thursday, and quite possible longer than that. Modeling indicates that the heat may well stick around through at least the month’s midway point. That’s illustrated by the Climate Prediction Center’s longer range outlooks suggesting an extremely high probability of above normal temperatures taking us through the first two weeks of the month.

The warmer pattern is likely to be a lengthy one, likely encompassing the first half of June, if not longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Oftentimes, showers and thunderstorms tend to percolate during these hot and humid patterns, though there aren’t any telling signs suggesting that’s to be the case this go-around. In fact, it may be quite the opposite. Over the coming week, rainfall chances appear to be paltry, at best. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center’s latest weekly rainfall forecast does not paint a rosy picture for our worsening drought situation in the week ahead. Their thought is that only a few hundredths of an inch of moisture may be deposited over the next seven days.

Rain chances in the coming week are in the forecast, but amounts generated are likely to be paltry at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This development comes on the heels of a May that’s to close out nearly two inches below normal in the rainfall department and a Meteorological Spring (March-May) that’ll go down as having been the 7th driest of all time. Our year-to-date shortfall will almost certainly reach six inches over the next seven days.

We'll wrap up May with a nearly two inch rainfall deficit and a 4.82" shortfall for Meteorological Spring. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve mentioned already in this space how the warm/hot air’s residence here is likely to be a lengthy one, likely encompassing ten to 14 days. However, should the drought worsen even more than it already has, we could be looking at an EXTREMELY lengthy spell of heat, perhaps rivaling those of the Summers of 2012 and 1988. The ground around here is parched, which can have profound impacts on just how easily we can heat up. Simply stated, dry ground requires far less of the sun’s energy to heat the atmosphere compared to when the ground’s wet. And with longer days and stronger sunlight in place as we enter the Summer months, there’ll be plenty of energy the sun has to offer. Should the current trends continue, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which we rack up a dozen or more 90s in the month of June. Stay tuned!

Sun heats the ground much more efficiently when its dry compared to wet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry ground requires less energy to heat the air compared to wet ground. That's one of the reasons we believe we're headed for a much warmer regime. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.