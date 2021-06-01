Jackson Street fire sends one to hospital, cat rescued, resuscitated
Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Street before 11:37 a.m.
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a residential structure fire in Rockford on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Street before 11:37 a.m. A cat was rescued and resuscitated on scene.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.