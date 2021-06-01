Jackson Street fire sends one to hospital, cat rescued, resuscitated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a residential structure fire in Rockford on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Street before 11:37 a.m. A cat was rescued and resuscitated on scene.

#UPDATE 1400 Jackson Street. 1 person transported to a local hospital. A cat was rescued and resuscitated on scene. pic.twitter.com/nAyWG4WkPV — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) June 1, 2021

