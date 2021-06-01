Advertisement

House party at residence before Rockford murder, witnesses say

Crime scene
Crime scene(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department has released new details after a 29-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday, May 29.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 2700 block of 19th Street for reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old woman lying near the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Witnesses said there was a house party at the residence when they heard shots from outside the residence. Identification of the victim will be given by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

