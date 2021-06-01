Advertisement

Former State Rep. Cabello to run for GOP nomination in 89th District

John Cabello
John Cabello(John M. Cabello)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Former State Representative John Cabello is announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination for representative in the newly drawn 89th District.

Cabello was previously the representative of the 68th District where he had served since Aug. of 2012. The new 89th District runs through the middle of Winnebago County from the Wisconsin border all the way to Ogle County at I-88.

For more information, visit here.

“Today I am announcing my candidacy for State Representative in the 89th District. The district was literally drawn and voted upon in the Illinois Legislature within two weeks. The freshly drawn 89th District contains my home and much of the former 68th District that I represented for nearly a decade.

I sought re-election this past November because I opposed the corruption and raw power exercised by the party in power and their leader Michael Madigan. Those in power outspent me five to one and threw everything they had at me.

Since the election Michael Madigan was forced out and the prosecution against him continues and the indictments have begun. Many of us thought that with Madigan out of the way and a new Speaker of the house in place there was hope for a new day in the Illinois Legislature. We were sadly mistaken and disappointed to see that nothing has changed and the way the legislative map process has been conducted is further proof of that.

In my years in the legislature I have never shied away from speaking my mind and representing the interests of my constituents over those of the special interests. The party in power has pushed spending and tax increases, a social issue agenda that alienates many Illinois citizens, and they have weakened law enforcement and public safety across the state.

I have been a strong voice in opposition to the course that this state is on, and my voice will be even stronger when it comes to fighting for common sense and opposing the radical agenda that the majority party has been pushing. I have been overwhelmed by the pledges of support from people who have supported me in the past and I will not let them down.

John Cabello has served as a township trustee, county board member and State Representative. He has also served as a police officer for nearly three decades,” Cabello said.

