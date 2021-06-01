Advertisement

Foggy Start then Sunshine and 70′s

Heat for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fog to start this Tuesday morning with calm winds. Sunshine to take hold with a light south wind 5 - 10 MPH as highs reach the upper 70′s. A few clouds tonight as low dip to the low 50′s. Right around 80 degrees tomorrow with a slight chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder by afternoon. Low 80′s on Thursday then right around 90 heading into the weekend.

