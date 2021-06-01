Fire damages at least 17 semitrailers at truck facility

ADDISON, Ill. (AP) — A fire at a Chicago-area truck service facility has damaged at least 17 semitrailers.

The blaze at KDM Truck Service in Addison was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to WLS-TV.

Two semitrailers initially were reported to be burning, fire officials said.

Tanks containing diesel fuel ignited, spreading the fire to other trucks.

No injuries have been reported. A hazardous materials team was called in to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Foul play was not suspected. The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.

Addison is west of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.