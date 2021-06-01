Advertisement

Fire damages at least 17 semitrailers at truck facility

Tanks containing diesel fuel ignited, spreading the fire to other trucks.
A fire at a Chicago-area truck service facility has damaged at least 17 semitrailers.
A fire at a Chicago-area truck service facility has damaged at least 17 semitrailers.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDISON, Ill. (AP) — A fire at a Chicago-area truck service facility has damaged at least 17 semitrailers.

The blaze at KDM Truck Service in Addison was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to WLS-TV.

Two semitrailers initially were reported to be burning, fire officials said.

Tanks containing diesel fuel ignited, spreading the fire to other trucks.

No injuries have been reported. A hazardous materials team was called in to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Foul play was not suspected. The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.

Addison is west of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois man dies in Beloit motorcycle crash
Bicyclist killed in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
Charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child
Belvidere School District employee released by authorities after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County
Crime scene
House party at residence before Rockford murder, witnesses say

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 4.3%
COVID-19
IDPH: Lowest COVID-19 infection rate ever
Leaders celebrate Chicago Rockford International Airport's accomplishments
Local and state leaders celebrate Chicago Rockford International Airport’s achievements
Temperatures in the 90s are likely starting Friday and well beyond.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 6/1/2021
Rockford homebuyer renovates area residences to improve housing market
Rockford homebuyer renovates area residences to improve housing market