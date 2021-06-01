Advertisement

Fighting stress-induced aging


By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the past year spent in front of screens, participating in more Zoom meetings means more time staring at a screen, and in turn, more time staring at ourselves.

One place that has seen a big bump — thanks to the added screen time — is the dermatologist’s office. Requests for cosmetic services like Botox and fillers, are at some of the highest levels ever, with no signs of slowing down.

Head of Rockford Dermatology, Dr. Lakimerly Coates, talked with WIFR to discuss the recent uptick in people requesting cosmetic services to reduce the look of stress-induced aging.

“When you’re under those green lights and those lights for zoom, you’re dehydrating your skin quite a bit. You still want to use your sunscreen even though your indoors. SPF 30 or higher with zinc, even though you’re inside, you still want to protect from the sun and other ultraviolet radiation,” Dr. Coates said.

