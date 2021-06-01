Club security guard shot in leg Friday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A club security guard was shot in the leg Friday night in Rockford.

On Friday, May 28, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the Aragona Club at 320 Kent St. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a security guard who had been struck one time by gunfire. He was struck in the rear of his left pant leg, but a set of keys in his pocket stopped the bullet. He said that as he was working security for the Aragona Club, a black SUV stopped in the alleyway south of the business, the driver fired multiple shots towards him, and then proceeded to drive away.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.