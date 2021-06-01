Advertisement

Auburn boys tennis cruises to third straight NIC-10 championship

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Only four NIC-10 schools have won the conference in boys tennis since 1989, Guilford, Boylan, Hononegah, and most recently Auburn. The Knights won four of the five championship matches en route to the NIC-10 title.

Normally the conference tournament is spread over two days, but due to rain late last week, the event took place entirely on Monday. 57 matches in total were played at the Guilford Tennis Center.

The Knights were led by Chris Park. The senior won the 1 Singles title 6-1, 7-6 (4) over Hononegah’s Thomas Ptacin.

“Just had to stay focused throughout the whole entire match,” explained Park. “He put up a tough fight. But came out on top in the end and really happy about the results.”

With 2020 considered a lost season due to the pandemic, the Knights won their third consecutive conference championship.

“It’s something we thought we could do,” said Auburn tennis head coach Tracy Palmer. “Everybody stepped up today and came through and played so well. So, yeah, it’s very satisfying.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the tennis players with sectionals beginning on Friday.

Team Results (Season & Tournament Standings Points)

  1. Auburn - 56.8
  2. Hononegah - 51.8
  3. Guilford - 45.4
  4. North - 39.0
  5. Freeport - 31.6
  6. Harlem - 31.6
  7. Boylan - 31.2
  8. Jefferson - 13.4
  9. Belvidere - 6.4
  10. East - 6.2

