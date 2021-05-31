Warming trend at long last underway, more significant warmth still ahead
Rain chances hardly impressive over coming week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to Friday, this weekend’s weather turned out to be exponentially better. That said, temperatures have continued to struggle a bit, though not nearly to the extent they had late last week. While considerable improvements occurred Sunday, the day’s highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s still fell considerably shy of the normal 76° for May 30. The good news is that the upward trajectory is to continue into our Memorial Day. On the negative side of things, we expect there to be a considerable amount of cloudiness. However, we also anticipate there being at least a few peeks of mixed sunshine, and the vast majority of the day, if not the entire day, will be dry. Any rain that does occur would be in the form of extremely light, extremely scattered sprinkles or showers late in the afternoon.
Tuesday’s to bring more in the way of sunshine, and with an increasingly well-established southwesterly wind expected to be in place, we should see temperatures continue their warming trend. Temperatures in the middle and upper 70s are likely Tuesday.
The wind will shift briefly to the east on Wednesday, causing temperatures to take a bit of a step back, but only for a day. In all likelihood, we’re ticketed for the 80s on Thursday, and that’s just the beginning.
Even more significant warming is to follow, with mid-80s expected on Friday, middle to upper 80s Saturday, then the upper 80s to near 90° by Sunday and Monday. In all likelihood, 90s are to follow as we near the middle stages of next week.
Signs point to the warmer pattern having some staying power, quite possibly extending through the first half of the month. The question is, however, will the warmer pattern also be a more active one? At this stage in the game, it does not appear to be the case. While there are hit or miss chances for storms here or there in the coming week, there’s no evidence that suggests our area’s due to receive any widespread rainfall.
Unfortunately, that’ll only serve to exacerbate what’s rapidly becoming a worrisome drought situation in the Stateline. With another dry day in the books Sunday, our year-to-date rainfall deficit has surpassed five inches, and these deficits are almost certain to grow considerably over the course of the next week.
