Warming trend at long last underway, more significant warmth still ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to Friday, this weekend’s weather turned out to be exponentially better. That said, temperatures have continued to struggle a bit, though not nearly to the extent they had late last week. While considerable improvements occurred Sunday, the day’s highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s still fell considerably shy of the normal 76° for May 30. The good news is that the upward trajectory is to continue into our Memorial Day. On the negative side of things, we expect there to be a considerable amount of cloudiness. However, we also anticipate there being at least a few peeks of mixed sunshine, and the vast majority of the day, if not the entire day, will be dry. Any rain that does occur would be in the form of extremely light, extremely scattered sprinkles or showers late in the afternoon.

Quite a bit of cloudiness is on tap Monday, though there could be a few peeks of sun. More importantly, the day looks to be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to bring more in the way of sunshine, and with an increasingly well-established southwesterly wind expected to be in place, we should see temperatures continue their warming trend. Temperatures in the middle and upper 70s are likely Tuesday.

More in the way of sunshine is on tap Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll remain a bit below normal one more day Monday, but a more seasonable day is on tap Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The wind will shift briefly to the east on Wednesday, causing temperatures to take a bit of a step back, but only for a day. In all likelihood, we’re ticketed for the 80s on Thursday, and that’s just the beginning.

We'll take awhile to get there, but 80s look to return by Thursday, and they won't be going anywhere after that. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even more significant warming is to follow, with mid-80s expected on Friday, middle to upper 80s Saturday, then the upper 80s to near 90° by Sunday and Monday. In all likelihood, 90s are to follow as we near the middle stages of next week.

It's possible by the weekend or early next week that our area records its first 90° temperature of 2021. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Signs point to the warmer pattern having some staying power, quite possibly extending through the first half of the month. The question is, however, will the warmer pattern also be a more active one? At this stage in the game, it does not appear to be the case. While there are hit or miss chances for storms here or there in the coming week, there’s no evidence that suggests our area’s due to receive any widespread rainfall.

There's surely not a lot in the way of rainfall in the week ahead. In all likelihood, we're looking at just a few hundredths of an inch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, that’ll only serve to exacerbate what’s rapidly becoming a worrisome drought situation in the Stateline. With another dry day in the books Sunday, our year-to-date rainfall deficit has surpassed five inches, and these deficits are almost certain to grow considerably over the course of the next week.

We've reached another milestone in our rainfall shortage. We're now more than five inches shy of normal for the year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.