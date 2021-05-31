Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford
Bicyclist killed in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
(Source: WALB)
Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot announces new owners
Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating

Latest News

Leadfoot Promotions is selling tickets to an upcoming show for $18 to those who are vaccinated...
COVID-19 vaccination status determines how much you pay for Fla. concert tickets
Authorities are looking to identify a young child, whose body was found by a hiker near Las...
Vegas police investigating after child's body found, mistakenly identified
A declining birth rate, combined with increased life expectancy, is causing fears that there...
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Authorities found firearms, ammunition and more in the suspect's apartment, including what...
Social media message leads to man's arrest over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart
Ray Carlisle with Teenage Bottlerocket says he’s concerned that people will jump into attending...
Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated, $999 for unvaccinated