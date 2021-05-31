Advertisement

Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A drunken 19-year-old man accidentally broke into a Milwaukee Airbnb where three sheriff’s deputies were staying and fell asleep. The deputies say he woke up in handcuffs.

The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, say they never expected a crime to happen in their rental home. When they found the back door open, they realized there was an intruder, and when they went upstairs, they found a 19-year-old man sound asleep.

The deputies posted about the incident on TikTok in a video seen by tens of thousands of people.

“Matt finds this dude laying in a bed in our house…This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs,” said the deputies on TikTok.

The deputies say the 19-year-old was drunk, had no idea where he was and didn’t know where he had come from.

Deputy Charles Pesola adds the man was lucky they were cops.

“What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that,” he said.

Pesola says he turned the incident into a TikTok video because he’s trying to show the community a different side of the badge and that cops are real people.

“Cops have a hard time right now, and when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing,” he said.

The intruder wasn’t cited or charged. Police say he was intoxicated and stumbled into the wrong home.

“He made a mistake. It’s OK. We’re gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it,” Deputy Matt Vander Ark said.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford
Bicyclist killed in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
(Source: WALB)
Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot announces new owners
Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating

Latest News

Authorities are looking to identify a young child, whose body was found by a hiker near Las...
Vegas police investigating after child's body found, mistakenly identified
A declining birth rate, combined with increased life expectancy, is causing fears that there...
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Authorities found firearms, ammunition and more in the suspect's apartment, including what...
Social media message leads to man's arrest over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart
Ray Carlisle with Teenage Bottlerocket says he’s concerned that people will jump into attending...
Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated, $999 for unvaccinated
The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of...
Teacher refers to student as ‘animal’ on science exam