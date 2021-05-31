Community gathers at Memorial Hall in Rockford, pausing to honor the fallen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On this sacred day of remembrance, people gather outside Memorial Hall in Rockford to pay tribute to those who gave their dying breath for our country. People who attended the event tell us why today is so important to them.

“How we honor today, is how they are going to honor into the future,” said one woman who attended the event, Shirley Keyes.

Rockford’s Memorial Day parade started around 9 a.m. on Monday, followed by a brief ceremony. Dozens of people came to show their support at the ceremony, including Jane and Richard Erickson.

“We’re here because patriotism seems to be dying in this country, and in a lot of places,” the Erickson’s said. “We’re grateful to be back at a place where people still care about their country.”

But more importantly, the Erickson’s said Memorial Day is a somber holiday. They grew up in the Vietnam era. Rich said they have friends on the wall. They spend the day remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Well, you talk about sacrifices,” said Rich Erickson. “We think things are difficult, but we don’t know difficult.”

Shirley and Dave Keyes drove all the way from Durand for the event. They thought the commemoration honoring the end of the Vietnam War was the most noteworthy.

“I met David after he got home from Vietnam,” said Keyes.

The couple met at work. David said he served in the Navy, managing weapon inventory. While he didn’t fight in combat, Shirley said it’s important to remember those who did.

“I felt it was very appropriate to celebrate our veterans of all wars and campaigns,” Keyes said.

The event wrapped up around noon with a “Sinking of the Ship” ceremony.

“Better to honor them late,” said Erickson. “then to never honor them at all.”

Leaders ended the event with a releasing of the doves ceremony. Shirley tells us that was her favorite part.

The event also featured speeches from Winnebago County Board Chairman, Joe Chiarelli, and Mayor Tom McNamara.

