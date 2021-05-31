Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People found ways to be active and get outside during the pandemic, including riding bikes. Shops saw a sharp increase over the past year.

Linda Zielinski said she rides twenty to forty miles a day. Even before the pandemic she would pedal every day. She said she’s seen more people on the paths than ever recently.

“The trails are more populated, and we’re just having a grand old time doing our thing,” Zielinski said.

While business has been good for bike shops, manufacturers have struggled to meet the demand. Skip Stienecker owns Rockford Bicycle Company in Loves Park. He said he’s feeling the effects.

“Bikes have been hard to get, repair parts have been hard to get. Any kind of accessory, even helmets or gloves. Everything has been hard to get this year and last year actually,” said Stienecker.

He said recently the shortage has been slowing his sales, but his shop is hanging in there.

“We sell everything we get as soon as it gets here,” he said. “We’d sell more if we can get more.”

Turning away customers has become a daily routine for the Rockford bike shop.

“And it’s not just us. It’s a world wide problem,” said Steinecker. “Most bike shops are having issues getting bicycles.”

On the other hand, one used bike shop here in town said it reaps the rewards.

“Secondary market is booming,” said Brent Marshall who owns Marshall’s Bikes.

His shop is a second hand bicycle store in Loves Park. He said he’s raked in more business with repairs. It offers an affordable option to those breaking out their bikes.

“People are bringing out bikes they haven’t seen in 15-20 years. Repairs, and of course buying what we have here in stock,” said Marshall.

New bike shop owners say if you have your eye on a bike to buy it before it’s gone. They’re not sure when supply will return to the new bike shops.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.