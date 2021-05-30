Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

