Rockford Miracle and Mile hosts Cruise and Car Show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just nearby the Memorial Day Tribute, other members of the community started their cars and revved their engines to show their support for the holiday.

Rockford’s Miracle Mile kicked off their Cruise and Car show at the Rockford Speedway Saturday afternoon. Participants in the event started with a lap around the track and joined in on a burnout contest. Shortly after, event volunteer Shawn Sweeney says cars cruised to Don Carter Lanes to join Vietnam Veterans for their tribute and a car show.

Sweeney says, “There’s a lot of people that like to attend it. The car community in town is like a big family. We all like cars, and we liked to show them off. This is a good opportunity for us to show our cars off. Plus it’s for a good cause because it goes to the veterans.”

