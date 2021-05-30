Advertisement

Rockford Miracle and Mile hosts Cruise and Car Show

Car show
Car show
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just nearby the Memorial Day Tribute, other members of the community started their cars and revved their engines to show their support for the holiday.

Rockford’s Miracle Mile kicked off their Cruise and Car show at the Rockford Speedway Saturday afternoon. Participants in the event started with a lap around the track and joined in on a burnout contest. Shortly after, event volunteer Shawn Sweeney says cars cruised to Don Carter Lanes to join Vietnam Veterans for their tribute and a car show.

Sweeney says, “There’s a lot of people that like to attend it. The car community in town is like a big family. We all like cars, and we liked to show them off. This is a good opportunity for us to show our cars off. Plus it’s for a good cause because it goes to the veterans.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
The names of the victims have not yet been released. The two deaths mark the 19th and 20th...
Rockford man, woman dead after Machesney Park crash
Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot announces new owners
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford

Latest News

Very little in the way of rainfall is expected this week.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 5/30/2021
Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.
Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.
Bicyclist sustains serious injuries in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
Rockford Police investigate stabbing incident on city’s Southeast side
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford