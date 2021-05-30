Advertisement

Rock Valley advances to national championship game

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College softball continues to dominate the NJCAA. In six innings the Golden Eagles beat Corning College 8-0.

Rock Valley scored in every even-numbered inning in the game. In the second two walks brought home Jenna Green and Kayla Freiberg. In the fourth, an Alyssa Ranchero single plated Kaitlin Regnier.

Ultimately it was Scout Kram who won the game with an opposite-field single that brought home the eighth and final run of the ballgame.

Rock Valley is onto the national championship game for a seventh consecutive season. Corning did beat Herkimer in the semi-finals to set up a rematch for the title.

First pitch in the championship game is set for 11 A.M.

