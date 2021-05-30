Advertisement

Pee Wee Classic held at Little Cubs Field in Freeport Saturday

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - About 16 teams of young baseball players take the mound this weekend, battling it out for the game-winning point.

Those teams were made up of 7 and 8-year-old kids who traveled from around the Midwest to play at the Little Cubs Field in Freeport. The games were held Saturday and all matches were part of the Pee Wee Classic that continues through Sunday. Little Cubs Field Board Member Danny Garkui says this is the first time kids in the league can hit a home run and walk the bases.

“Because they’re playing on a larger field, where any home run they hit is an inside the park home run. And that’s different. This is. Before they even drop the bat they know they’ve hit a home run. And that’s unique to this field only. And perhaps only this field,” Garkui says.

