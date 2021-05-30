Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending Saturday evening fighting for her life, one 30-year-old woman is pronounced dead Sunday morning, following a traffic and pedestrian-related accident on the south side of Rockford.
The traffic accident involving a pedestrian happened late Saturday night, prompting officials to close all lanes on 11th Street between Brooke Road and Reed Street on the city’s south side.
Rockford Police tweeted shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday that a person was hit by a vehicle at 11th Street and Reed Street. They asked drivers to avoid the area.
