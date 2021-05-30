Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending Saturday evening fighting for her life, one 30-year-old woman is pronounced dead Sunday morning, following a traffic and pedestrian-related accident on the south side of Rockford.

The traffic accident involving a pedestrian happened late Saturday night, prompting officials to close all lanes on 11th Street between Brooke Road and Reed Street on the city’s south side.

11th St and Reed: traffic accident involving a pedestrian. All lanes are closed on 11th St between Brooke Rd and Reed St. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 30, 2021

Rockford Police tweeted shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday that a person was hit by a vehicle at 11th Street and Reed Street. They asked drivers to avoid the area.

