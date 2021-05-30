Advertisement

Memorial Float and Wall Replica presentation pays tribute to Vietnam veterans

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The festivities in Rockford continue in honor of Memorial Day. The Vietnam Veterans of America - Chapter 984 recognize those who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War with a patriotic float.

The group of veterans kicked off their tribute to these men and women at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford Saturday. One of the veterans at the event says more than 58,000 soldiers gave their lives in Vietnam and they say it’s important to recognize these individuals. Willie Evans is a member of the VVA chapter. He had a hand in creating a wall replica to accompany the float. He says the artwork lists names of fallen soldiers from Winnebago County.

Evans says, “It’ll be good that people can come out and see, ok this is what they were talking about 50 years ago. They can see that. especially in Winnebago County.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
The names of the victims have not yet been released. The two deaths mark the 19th and 20th...
Rockford man, woman dead after Machesney Park crash
Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot announces new owners
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford

Latest News

Very little in the way of rainfall is expected this week.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 5/30/2021
Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.
Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.
Bicyclist sustains serious injuries in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
Rockford Police investigate stabbing incident on city’s Southeast side
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford