Memorial Float and Wall Replica presentation pays tribute to Vietnam veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The festivities in Rockford continue in honor of Memorial Day. The Vietnam Veterans of America - Chapter 984 recognize those who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War with a patriotic float.

The group of veterans kicked off their tribute to these men and women at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford Saturday. One of the veterans at the event says more than 58,000 soldiers gave their lives in Vietnam and they say it’s important to recognize these individuals. Willie Evans is a member of the VVA chapter. He had a hand in creating a wall replica to accompany the float. He says the artwork lists names of fallen soldiers from Winnebago County.

Evans says, “It’ll be good that people can come out and see, ok this is what they were talking about 50 years ago. They can see that. especially in Winnebago County.”

