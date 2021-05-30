Lucky No. 7: Rock Valley softball wins seventh straight national title

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIFR) - After losing out on its season last year, Rock Valley College did not skip a beat, continuing its dominance on the national stage by beating Corning 13-2 on Sunday to claim its seventh straight NJCAA DIII championship.

The Golden Eagles outscored their opponents 57-3 during their 4-0 run through the national tournament. The Red Barons were the only team to take a lead against RVC, and that was in the first inning of Sunday’s title game.

However, that lead quickly evaporated. Rock Valley scored four in the second, three in the third, and at least one run in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh. A team that is used to hitting the long ball, scored all 13 runs without the help of a home run.

Sophomore pitcher Ashton Melaas had another strong outing in the circle. The Hononegah grad went 6.2 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs, while striking out six. She was named the National Pitcher of the Tournament. Sophomore Jenna Lawson came in to record the final out of the game.

Trinity Fry was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Kayla Freiberg was named the Offensive MVP. Kirstin Fudge and Kaitie Regnier were named to the All-Tournament team.

Rock Valley finished the year 51-7. The Golden Eagles did not lose a single game to a Division III junior college team this season.

