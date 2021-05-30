Improving forecast underway and continues through Memorial Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a nice change of pace Saturday’s weather had. The widespread sunshine helped get our temperatures back up into the lower-to-mid 60s throughout the Stateline. The warmer conditions are only getting started around here and there’s plenty more where that came from.

Saturday night will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, so a light jacket will be needed if you’ll be out late. Otherwise, Sunday looks to feature mostly sunny skies for most of the day and temperatures getting into the lower 70s. There may be a few more clouds in the afternoon and into the evening.

Memorial Day will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. There COULD be a sprinkle or two that could fall in the afternoon but Memorial Day will remain dry. The 70s will continue through Wednesday and by that time we’ll reach the upper 70s for high temperatures.

For the rest of next week, temperatures will continue rising through the 70s with just a slight chance of a shower Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, we aren’t looking at any beneficial widespread rains for the time being. 80s return by Thursday and upper 80s by Friday. By next weekend, we’re headed into the upper 80s with more humidity. Some places in the Stateline could even log their first 90-degree reading of the year.

The longer-range pattern going into June is calling for above-normal temperatures being well-favored in the forecast. Summer conditions are on its way arriving in a big way!

