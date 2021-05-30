Advertisement

Hononegah claims NIC-10 girls track and field championship

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After a dominating day one on the track, Hononegah field participants got the job done to bring the NIC-10 title to Rockton.

After day one Hononegah held a 34 point lead over Guilford. After day two Hononegah won the conference title by 43 points over Guilford.

“I ask my girls to make their best effort on a regular basis that under life circumstances whatever is thrown at them,” Hononegah head girls track and field coach Tania Paterick-Sterud said. “They have actually done a phenomenal job rising to the challenge we haven’t had the conference championship in some time so we are ready to bring it home to Hononegah.

Hononegah did not win any of the field events on day 2, but had at least one competitor place in each event.

Here are unofficial results from field events:

Shot Put:

1. Madelyn Bishop - Boylan - 11.12 meters

2. Riley Kemmet - Hononegah - 9.86 meters

3. Brynna Traveiso - Harlem - 9.40 meters

Triple Jump:

1. Gloria Oteng-Bediako - North - 11.06 meters

2. Lillian Jarret - Guilford - 10.57 meters

3. Indigo Sterud - Hononegah - 10.52 meters

Long Jump:

1. Gloria Oteng-Bediako - North - 15.10 meters

2. Reghan Unger - Hononegah - 15.08 meters

3. Whitney Schlaht - Harlem - 15.04 meters

For more unofficial results including day one finals click here.

