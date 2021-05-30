Advertisement

Harlem wins nail biter over Belvidere

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In a back and forth battle at the Harlem Community Center, Harlem beat Belvidere 3-2.

Senior pitcher Cheyenne Nietz played an integral role in the win. She sat down 13 Belvidere hitters and worked out of multiple jams. It’s Harlem’s 23rd win on the season and marks an undefeated record in conference play. The Huskies effectively win the conference and will wait and see about postseason play.

Belvidere finishes the year 15-4, second in the conference. The Bucs held a 2-0 lead most of the way but gave up the lead late.

