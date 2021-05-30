Advertisement

Dairy Depot announces new owners

After nearly 20 years, the Elliot family is handing over the keys to their ice cream shop.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dairy Depot first opened its doors in 1984. In 2000, Diane and John Elliott bought it. Soon after, they opened for business. Diane Elliott said it was bitter sweet handing over her tasty tradition.

“My husband retired from Woodward, and looking for something to do. He knew the daughter of the previous owner, and she called him and asked him if he wanted to buy it and he said yes,” said Elliott.

John died suddenly in 2018 from a heart attack. A long time employee took over the shop while the family thought about their next steps. A month ago they publicly announced Dairy Depot was for sale.

“Hoping to find a family like ours that would care about keeping the traditions alive, keeping the sense of community that this ice cream store has to offer,” said Tonya Lamia, the daughter of Diane Elliott.

On May 29, Robert and Diana Witt were announced as the new owners. Diane gave the couple a key to the city along with the keys to the building. The Witts said they have no plans to adjust the menu.

“Yeah, we’re purchasing the business, but we want to carry on the tradition. The tradition that’s been there for 20 years and something we want to hold good for them too,” said Robert Witt.

They said their kids will help run the business along with any former employees who wish to keep working there.

“We’d love to have the help and all the knowledge that they have invested in the past years,” Witt said.

They said they’ll immediately start the transition, and hope to be open in a few weeks.

Diane said she’ll be the first in line for a cone.

