Crossroads Blues Society organizes live events in place of festival for 2021

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Crossroads Blues Society canceled their festival for 2021. Instead they’re making it up to fans with seven live music shows at Lyran Park in Rockford instead.

Tickets are $10 if you purchase in advance here. Some of the headliners include Dave Field, Ivy Ford Band and the Bel Airs. Crossroads Blues Society President Steve Jones says licensing is up in the air. That’s why it can’t move forward with planning for the festival. Jones says he’s excited to offer those outdoor shows instead.

“We’re having a great time out here in Lyren Park. We have a great crowd, weather is perfect, the weather is sublime. This is really good. We have really good ticket sales. I think we sold over 350 tickets, so we’re really happy with that. That was really nice. If we could do that every time, we’d be perfect. It would probably replace our income from the festival,” Jones says.

The shows will be spaced throughout the summer and leading into the fall.

