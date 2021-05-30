Bicyclist sustains serious injuries in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police District 16 are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist on US 20 eastbound, west of Alpine Road.

According to Illinois State Police, the bicyclist suffers from serious injuries.

All eastbound traffic is shut down at 11th Street and US 20 eastbound from IL251 northbound.

First responders ask drivers to seek an alternate route or slow down if in the area.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.