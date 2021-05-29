Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating the second shooting in the Forest City Saturday, this time on Rockford’s near north side.

Around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Fremont Street and Brown Avenue in Rockford for a shooting. Officials say a 27-year-old woman was brought to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shooting investigation near Fremont and Brown. 27-year-old woman transported to local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This is an active and ongoing investigation. More details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 29, 2021

This is an active investigation.

