Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating the second shooting in the Forest City Saturday, this time on Rockford’s near north side.
Around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Fremont Street and Brown Avenue in Rockford for a shooting. Officials say a 27-year-old woman was brought to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
This is an active investigation.
