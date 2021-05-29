Advertisement

Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating

(WDAM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating the second shooting in the Forest City Saturday, this time on Rockford’s near north side.

Around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Fremont Street and Brown Avenue in Rockford for a shooting. Officials say a 27-year-old woman was brought to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
The names of the victims have not yet been released. The two deaths mark the 19th and 20th...
Rockford man, woman dead after Machesney Park crash
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot announces new owners
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford

Latest News

Very little in the way of rainfall is expected this week.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 5/30/2021
Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.
Bike sales soar amid coronavirus pandemic, create shortage.
Bicyclist sustains serious injuries in crash near US-20 and Alpine, ISP officials said
Rockford Police investigate stabbing incident on city’s Southeast side
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford