Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old woman is dead after succumbing to her injuries from an overnight shooting on the city’s southeast side.
Rockford Police tweeted out shortly after 5:00 a.m. Saturday they responded to the 2700 block of 19th Street in Rockford for an aggravated battery with a firearm. The woman had life-threatening injuries.
More than five and a half hours later around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Rockford Police tweeted again saying the woman had succumbed to her gunshot wounds from the shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.