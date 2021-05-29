Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old woman is dead after succumbing to her injuries from an overnight shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Rockford Police tweeted out shortly after 5:00 a.m. Saturday they responded to the 2700 block of 19th Street in Rockford for an aggravated battery with a firearm. The woman had life-threatening injuries.

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm - 2700 19th St - Victim with life threatening injuries, ongoing investigation — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 29, 2021

More than five and a half hours later around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Rockford Police tweeted again saying the woman had succumbed to her gunshot wounds from the shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: 29-year-old female succumbed to her gunshot wounds from incident on 19th Street. This is an active and ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 29, 2021

