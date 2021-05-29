Advertisement

Group: Spot where car hit ‘School of Rock’ actor is unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding his bicycle was flagged three years ago by a traffic safety group as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” by a traffic safety group, but it says no improvements were made.

In its 2018 study, the Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection in the Avondale neighborhood on the city’s northwest side as a “high-crash area” because of its poor visibility and heavy traffic.

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, was struck by a car at the intersection Wednesday and declared dead at a hospital. Police said a witness told officers that Clark, who was 32, was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle crossing Logan at Western Avenue.

Authorities said the 20-year-old driver who struck Clark was issued several citations, and the accident remains under investigation.

Clark’s death led the transportation alliance to renew its calls for safety improvements at the location, which runs partly under the Kennedy Expressway.

“We can only hope that we see an immediate response before another tragedy happens,” Jim Merrell, the advocacy nonprofit’s managing director told the Chicago Sun-Times. “This didn’t have to happen.”

Merrill said the group made several recommendations to make the intersection, which runs partly under the Kennedy Expressway, safer but that none have been put in place.

Clark was at least the second bicyclist known to have been killed at the intersection. Tyler Fabeck, 22, was struck and killed by a driver there in April 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Woman dead after overnight shooting on 19th Street in Rockford
The names of the victims have not yet been released. The two deaths mark the 19th and 20th...
Rockford man, woman dead after Machesney Park crash
Woman injured from second shooting in Rockford Saturday, police investigating
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot announces new owners
Pedestrian hit
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 11th Street in Rockford

Latest News

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The boy's father and sister drifted more than a mile away from their boat while caught in a...
7-year-old hero recounts hourlong swim to shore after boating accident
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
The victim's family is demanding justice, saying there is no reason the mother of two should...
Ohio woman hospitalized after suspects opened fire while she was parking car