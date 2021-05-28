Advertisement

Utah headstone’s fudge recipe shared around the world

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT
(CNN) - Memorial Day weekend is a busy time of year for cemeteries, but one headstone north of Salt Lake City, Utah gets attention like that year-round because it features a unique touch – a fudge recipe.

“She really loved people,” said Janice Johnson of her mother Kathryn Andrews whose headstone showcases a fudge recipe. “Her thing was she would write poetry, and she would make fudge.”

Johnson is a little surprised by all the attention her mother’s headstone gets.

“We’ve looked online, and I guess it’s gone even to Europe,” Johnson said.

But this story is about more than a fudge recipe.

Andrews grew up in Salt Lake City and traveled to New York City as a young woman to study fashion design.

“She learned tailoring and millinery,” Johnson explained.

During a church activity in New York, Andrews met Air Force Captain Wade Andrews.

“He was waiting to fly out to go into World War II,” Johnson said. “She was crazy about him from the beginning.”

The radiant couple had only one date in New York City, dinner at the Waldorf Astoria. A day later, Wade left for Germany, but Kathryn, or Katie as she went by then, was on his mind.

Several months and dozens of letters later, Wade returned.

“As soon as he arrived back in Salt Lake, he took a diamond and took her to the Capitol steps and gave her the diamond, and they were married eighteen days later,” Johnson said.

Johnson was one of five kids that came along. Her parents were bound by service, family, faith and laughter.

“She felt like prayer was so important. She lived by that,” Johnson said. “He told me once that sense of humor was essential, and when you pick someone to marry.”

Wade passed first in 2000.

Symbols, representing his life, including his World War II plane, were placed on part of the stone.

“He was really proud of his flight record because all the men flew with him made it back safely,” Johnson said.

Johnson helped create the headstone for her parents, and it was her idea to share the fudge recipe.

When the headstone was first placed in 2000, one of the proportions for the ingredients was wrong. That has recently been replaced.

