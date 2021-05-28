Advertisement

SUV trapped under semi after colliding on North Alpine Road

Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a serious semi vs. car accident in the 9900 Block of N. Alpine Road. Please avoid the area.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - An SUV is trapped after colliding with a semi in the 9900 block of North Alpine Road in Machesney Park Thursday night.

23 News is on the scene and pictures show the car is pinned underneath the trailer of a semi. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene and call the crash ‘serious’. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

