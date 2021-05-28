Stateline Wrestling: Lena-Winslow/Stockton defeats Dakota, Oregon picks up a big win, Hononegah beats Boylan

(WIFR) - Dakota and the Lena-Winslow/Stockton Co-Op have dominated the Class 1A wrestling landscape, winning six of the last seven state championships. But with no IHSA tournament this year, both the Indians and PantherHawks know that this dual means just a little more.

Dakota and Lena-Winslow/Stockton entered the night No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the latest Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association team rankings. With their only loss to Class 3A No. 2 DeKalb, the PantherHawks flexed their muscles against the Indians, winning the dual 40-28 Thursday in Stockton. Both Lena-Winslow/Stockton and Dakota cruised to their dual wins against West Carroll as part of a tri-meet.

Oregon had a solid showing at its tri-meet against Stillman Valley and North Boone. The Hawks defeated the Cardinals 55-23 and the Vikings 59-12. North Boone finished the night at home with a 33-30 win over Stillman.

With only three wrestlers on the roster, Boylan probably won’t win a wrestling dual this season due to forfeit points. However, the Titans have three very talented wrestlers. Dathan Wickson Jr. is a senior. He qualified for state last year. He won two matches against Hononegah at home. His younger sister Netavia picked up a pinfall victory against another female wrestler in Camilla Hauser. While Adam Monteleone won via a tech fall.

The IWCOA will host its own state tournament, starting with Regionals on June 13. The State Championships will take place the weekend of June 24 at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.