Leaders warn of rise in car accident related deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dramatic rise in car accident fatalities have leaders sounding the siren, asking the public to prioritize safety over speed.

“Look at her face, there is a serious pose, there’s a laugh, there’s a smirk, there’s a goofy this is my child,” Safe driving advocate and mother to Amanda Kordich Diane Kordich said.

13 years ago an accident at Harlem and Forest Hills Roads killed 17-year-old Amanda Kordich.

“She was so full of life and within seconds that energy was taken out of her,” Diane Kordich said.

Diane Kordich says her daughter had one trait she’ll never forget.

“Her laughter he laughter was huge,” Diane Kordich said.

More than a decade later, Diane says she still misses Amanda, and every time she sees another life taken on the road it brings her back to 2008.

“I cry every time I read it,” Diane Kordich said. “That could be anybody’s family but I’ve felt the pain and I just don’t want anybody else to have to go through that pain.”

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says recently that pain is happening far too often.

“These are not minor fender benders these are not minor lapses,” Hanley said.

Hanley says crash fatalities are on the rise at an alarming rate. In all of 2020 15 accidents resulted in death, in just 5 months of 2021 20 people have died behind the wheel in Winnebago County.

“We’ve had 13 fatalities here in the city of Rockford,” Rockford Police Department Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand. “That means there’s more than twice the amount of people killed in traffic fatalities than have been killed in crimes of violence.”

Diane believes death on the road can be prevented. She hopes the public will listen so other families don’t feel the emotions she does.

“There are so many lives affected it’s not just the person that lost their lives its the parents and the siblings and the friends.”

In response the Illinois State Police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police Department, and Loves Park Police Department will increase traffic enforcement for Memorial Day weekend.

