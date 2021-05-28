Feeling more like March to end the week with rain and breezy times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The forecast for the end of the week in one word, gross. Keep those jackets handy because you are going to need them as rain, lake breezes all make way for a chilly end to the week. Luckily though, it’s not all bad news as there will be improvements just as Memorial Day Weekend arrives.

Gross = Friday's Weather (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our temperatures now are feeling more like how March should be, as temperatures are nearly 30 degrees colder than they were Wednesday 24 hours ago. You can expect the chilly air to remain for Friday with our high temperatures struggling to hit 50 degrees in many locales. Because of wind gusts 25-35 miles per hour, wind chills in the morning will be in the upper 30s in spots.

Not really feeling like May with temperatures like this cold. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind chills in the upper 30s across the region will make it a chilly Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Keep those jackets handy for Friday, temperatures in the upper 40s struggling to hit 50 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind gusts 25-30 miles per hour will be around coming from Lake Michigan Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The breezes will be accompanied with a cold rain, too. Not everyone will see rain, as Friday calls for showers on a very scattered basis. Most of this will come on the back end of an area of Low Pressure that’s sitting just to our south. There will be some dry times Friday but still have that umbrella and rain coat handy. By the time Friday evening comes around, our skies will clear ahead of improvements for Memorial Day weekend.

Waves of showers (and a few thunderstorms), cool temperatures, and cloudy skies will be around for Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In each of the next 10 days, our forecast high temperatures get higher and higher. Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s are in store for Saturday and 70s with sunshine returns for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. It wouldn’t be a Memorial Day forecast if there wasn’t a slight chance of rain, which there is for Monday night. It’s a measly 20 percent chance at this time but at this point, I don’t see any reason to cancel any outdoor plans or barbecues now. Just keep an eye on the forecast for that time, otherwise Memorial Day weekend looks dry.

The forecast high of 53 degrees Friday may even be conservative for the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Memorial Day will be a seasonably cooler day, highs in the lower 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold spell we're in now will only be brief. 80s return by this time next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our chilly slump will only be brief because the improvements will continue even after memorial Day. Mid 70s return by Tuesday and by next Thursday, highs in the 80s come back to the Stateline. Each day next week does call for a small rain chance but we’re not looking at any desperately needed widespread rain at this time. Our drought monitor has not improved in any way over the last week. Several areas in the Stateline are still in a moderate drought, with many spots in a minor drought too.

