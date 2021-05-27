Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 51 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, positivity rate at 4.1%

The health department says 213,219 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 51 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,819 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 489. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.1 percent. The health department says 213,219 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 47 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s number of 55. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Friday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

