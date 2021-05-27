Rockford unemployment rate drops from 22.5% to 9.7% since April 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 18,920 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 17 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

Rockford had a 12.8 percent drop in not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates from April 2020 to April 2021. The city added 7,600 nonfarm jobs in the 12-month period, according to IDES.

Illinois’ estimated claims are among 406,000 total claims filed across the country last week, the lowest so far during the pandemic.

Rockford MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 9.7 percent in April 2021 from 22.5 percent in April 2020. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.6 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +7,600 compared to April 2020.

The Leisure-Hospitality went up 3,900, retail trade by 1,400, transportation-warehousing-utilities went up 1,200 and other services gained 900 jobs in their respective industries. Educational-health services saw 800 more jobs added and construction’s 600 jobs added had the largest payroll gains over the year, according to IDES.

The manufacturing sector recorded employment declines of 2,300 over-the-year.

Ogle County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.2 percent in April 2021 from 15.6 percent in April 2020. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.3 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased 1,325 over the year.

The trade-transportation-utilities dropped 125 jobs and professional-business services went down by 100. Both sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago, according to IDES.

Construction went up 775, leisure-hospitality gained 525, government picked up 125, financial activities netted 75 and other services increased by 50. These industries had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Stephenson County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.9 percent in April 2021 from 13.4 percent in April 2020. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 1,025 over the year, according to IDES.

The manufacturing sector recorded employment declines of 125 compared to one year ago. Leisure-hospitality picked up 300, trade-transportation-utilities increased 250, construction got 225 more, other services gained 175, educational-health services went up 100 and financial activities went up 75. All of these sectors had payroll gains over the year.

