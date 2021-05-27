Advertisement

Rockford Police Department amplifies recruitment measures

First responders tell the community what inspired them to pursue law enforcement, and why you may want to consider it too
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers in Rockford and beyond struggle with a shortage of police recruits and a surge in retirements.

“Growing up on the west side of Rockford. I didn’t see a lot of officers come over there for good, only for bad,” said Patrol Officer, Sherrell Woods. “I wanted to be the change.”

With young nieces and nephews of her own, Sherrell Woods said protecting kids in the community is what compelled her to pursue law enforcement. For Courtney Tillmon-Listhrop, she’s wanted to be a police officer ever since she was a kid.

“I just grew up watching cops, and Rescue 911 a lot with my grandmother. It’s just stuck with me,” said Tillmon-Listhrop.

The officers 23 news sat down with agreed they wanted to get into this line of work to help. But with growing calls for police reform and national debate over deadly use of force, departments struggle to attract recruits.

“In today’s world, there’s not anything that would change how I do my job,” said Tillmon-Listhrop.

Stacy Beaman is a Detective with the Rockford Police Department. She encourages women to apply because they can bring something different to the table.

“We can wear a lot of hats, we are adaptable, we are good communicators by nature,” said Beaman.

Officers said they need recruits who are good with people, empathetic and resilient. Patrice Turner is a Rock House Officer. She said this job isn’t for everyone.

“After you’re done dealing with them, you shed a tear or two,” said Turner. “And you just have to clean yourself up and continue.”

But first responders said you don’t know unless you take the risk. And you might emerge, discovering your purpose.

“We don’t do this job for rewards, or recognition, or anything like that. We do it because we genuinely want to help people,” said Beaman.

Entry and lateral applications with the Rockford Police Department will be accepted until May 31. To apply, visit Rockford Police Department’s website.

