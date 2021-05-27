Rock Valley softball prepares for seventh consecutive national championship run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past six seasons, Rockford has been title town in the NJCAA. No one has been better than Rock Valley in division three, and after a long year, their title pursuit starts again.

“With the sophomores losing their season last year they really want it,” Freshman catcher Jenna Green said.

The softball diamond at Rock Valley College sat vacant for much of 2020.

“We don’t want to hold anything back,” Junior outfielder Trinity Fry said.

“I thought that there was kind of unfinished business from last year with our season getting cut short,” Sophomore catcher & outfielder Kirstin Fudge said

A jam-packed season brought Rock Valley 47 wins, and many challenges along the way. Players and coaches say it’s all worth it come national tournament time.

“We get into this business because we want the opportunity to around the kids,” Head coach Darin Monroe said.

For the seventh straight season, the Golden Eagles will play in the national tournament and it comes as no surprise to the team.

“Year in year out the philosophy of our program is to play the best of the best,” Monroe said.

“We have a very successful program,” Fry said. “We have to find ways to make ourselves driven.”

Fry saw her sophomore year evaporate mid pandemic, she decided her time at Rock Valley was not over. She says the adversity and pressure that comes with being a Golden Eagle drives her.

“All those teams come out and they cheer against us,” Fry said. “No one wants to see us do it again.”

The golden eagles take the field Thursday at nine in the morning as a number one seed in the tournament. Come first pitch against Rainy River from Minnesota, Monroe believes his team will be ready to go.

“It is about developing and it is about peaking at the right time and I feel that we are beginning to peak,” Monroe said.

“Oh my gosh this is so exciting I’m so ready to go to Nationals,” Fudge said.

If the Golden Eagles win against Rainy River they will play again at 3 P.M.

