Rock Valley men’s soccer lands at large bid to national tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in program history, Rock Valley men’s soccer is dancing. The Golden Eagles won an at large bid in the NJCAA division three national tournament.

Rock Valley was close to knocking off Harper and advancing out of the region. The Golden Eagles struck iron twice in their 1-0 loss to Harper last week. Now the attention shifts to Camden County Community College. The Cougars finished their season 10-1 on the year.

The national tournament kicks off June 2 and runs through June 7.

