Mount Morris potential junior high school closure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In Mount Morris, the school board is contemplating closing David L. Rahn Junior High School, the only school in the village.

“This was the best of the bad choices I have,” said Oregon County School District Superintendent Tom Mahoney. “We have reduced13% of our teaching staff over the last five years, 28% of our administrative staff over the last five years, and I’m now out of choices that don’t directly impact students and their learning environment.”

The school faces a financial deficit spending $400,000 more than it takes in. By moving the seventh and eighth graders over to Oregon High School, the district expects to save a minimum of $200,000.

“We will be able to provide more elective offerings without adding additional staff,” Mahoney said.

Although community members and parents are concerned about the possible closure of the school, the school district thinks it will benefit the community financially if they turn off the school’s lights.

“I don’t think it’s in the school’s best interest to basically hurt half of its taxing body, and in the long run, I think that’s going to cost them, and it’s going to cost them dearly,” said Mount Morris Village Board President Phil Labash.

In the end, the school board will have the final say on whether to close or keep the school.

“I think the junior high is the heart of the community,” said Labash. “I think schools are important, and I think it’s great for the families that live here in Mount Morris to have their students in town for at least a 2-year period.”

