Meat prices on the rise across the nation

(WIFR) - If you recently bought meat at the grocery store, you may have sizzled out more money to do so. At meat prices soar, so does the demand for products and the country is seeing that as a whole right now.

Andrew Hedlund is the Manager at Cattle & Cream says COVID-19 is one of the reasons for the increase in market produce prices. He says, “They don’t have enough people to get into the slaughterhouses and any of the packing plants because they are at home. They are collecting checks and no one wants to go back to work. That’s not just meat it’s impacting everything else across the board.” Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion.

Shoppers like Donnie Hasting have noticed the price increases. Donnie says, “It doesn’t deter me at all. I think the big thing right now is people just gotta get out and start living again and start going back to work and just start enjoying life. We’ve been cooped up for almost a year right now over a year right now and we’ve got to get back to regular living.”

Over the last month, Cattle and Cream changed the price of one product three times. Luckily, it’s a price some customers are willing to pay. Andrew says, “People are still coming by and getting steaks for cookouts and burgers. People are still spending money, I’m not turning around as fast but with the warmer weather people are getting out there and they want to be on that grill again.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.