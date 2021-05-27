Advertisement

Masks not required for those fully vaccinated in 17th Circuit Court buildings

It is the court’s hope to rely on the honesty of court patrons.
surgical mask
surgical mask(Terri Russell)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Exercising additional authority granted by the Illinois Supreme Court, 17th Circuit Chief Judge Eugene Doherty said the court’s masking policy has been changed to exclude those who are fully vaccinated.

“The change in the Supreme Court’s order tracks recent guidance from the CDC, and we are amending our masking policy accordingly,” Doherty said. “Persons entering the courthouse must still be masked if they are not fully vaccinated; those who are fully vaccinated can choose not to wear a mask.”

Judge Doherty made clear that while the court retains the right to inquire about patron’s vaccination status, it is the court’s hope to rely on the honesty of court patrons.

“We all know that there can be serious consequences from making a misrepresentation to the court,” Doherty said. “We expect people to be honest to us and to themselves, and to continue to mask if they are not fully vaccinated.”

